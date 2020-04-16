MKM Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Rohit Kulkarni from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB – Research Report), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $176.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $227.50, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $137.11. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 22.43M.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.