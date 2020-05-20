MKM Partners Keeps Their Sell Rating on Constellation Brands (STZ)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Sell rating on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 39.8% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Brown-Forman B, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $181.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $212.00 and a one-year low of $104.28. Currently, Constellation Brands has an average volume of 2.04M.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.