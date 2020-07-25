MKM Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released yesterday, MKM Partners from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Travelers Companies (TRV – Research Report), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.28.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $122.38, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on July 18, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Travelers Companies’ market cap is currently $29.91B and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.