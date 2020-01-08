MKM Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report), with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #4534 out of 5783 analysts.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.00, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Constellation Brands’ market cap is currently $34.76B and has a P/E ratio of 47.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands.