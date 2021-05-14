Mizuho Securities Thinks Avrobio’s Stock is Going to Recover

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio (AVRO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.79, close to its 52-week low of $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.75, an 113.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Avrobio’s market cap is currently $367.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network. AvroBio launched in 2015, is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Geoff Mackay, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.