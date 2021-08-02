Mizuho Securities Thinks Autolus Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $16.00 average price target.

Autolus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $375.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.