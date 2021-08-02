August 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mizuho Securities Thinks Autolus Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTLResearch Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autolus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $375.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019