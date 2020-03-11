Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.30, close to its 52-week low of $42.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.92, representing a 78.8% upside. In a report issued on February 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.56 and a one-year low of $42.05. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.02M.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.