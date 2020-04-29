Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.27, which is a -8.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.98 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 23.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.