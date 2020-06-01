Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Concert Pharma (CNCE)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.62.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.09 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 162.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNCE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Roger Tung, the CEO of CNCE bought 14,601 shares for a total of $55,338.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.