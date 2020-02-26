Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcus Biosciences with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.44 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Arcus Biosciences has an average volume of 183K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.