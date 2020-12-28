December 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

By Ryan Adsit

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.67 average price target, representing a 91.4% upside. In a report issued on December 18, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.08 million and GAAP net loss of $39.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019