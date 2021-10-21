Mizuho Securities Remains a Hold on Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF)

Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF – Research Report) on October 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings Limited.

Tencent Holdings Limited’s market cap is currently $625.6B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.08.

Tencent is a Chinese Internet giant with businesses and investments in a wide variety of Internet services and contents. Major services include communication and social networking (Weixin/Weixin and QQ), online PC and mobile games, content (news, videos, music, comics, and literature), utilities (email, app store, mobile security, and mobile browser), cloud services, and financial technology. Tenpay in Weixin/Weixin and QQ is a payment solution that enables closed-loop transactions in Tencent’s ecosystems and has been adopted by many third-party partners and offline merchants. Tencent has an aggregate monthly active user base of less than 600 million for QQ and over 1.2 billion for Weixin/Weixin.