Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on IN8bio (INAB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on IN8bio (INAB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 39.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IN8bio with a $15.50 average price target.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.