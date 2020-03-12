March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Broadcom (AVGO)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.78, close to its 52-week low of $216.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $351.00 average price target, a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

Based on Broadcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.78 billion and net profit of $847 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 billion and had a net profit of $471 million.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.

