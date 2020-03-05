Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 59.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $53.00 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Nomura also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.27 and a one-year low of $21.04. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has an average volume of 58.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 153,984 shares for a total of $7,823,927.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.