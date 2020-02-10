Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.41, close to its 52-week high of $147.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.57.

The company has a one-year high of $147.87 and a one-year low of $101.36. Currently, Eli Lilly & Co has an average volume of 3.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

