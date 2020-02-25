Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Evolus (EOLS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.68, close to its 52-week low of $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83, a 195.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Evolus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EOLS in relation to earlier this year.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.