Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 34.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.86, implying a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.44 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 632.4K.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.