Mizuho Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Incyte (INCY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Incyte (INCY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.83, close to its 52-week low of $71.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.36, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Merrill Lynch also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Incyte’s market cap is currently $16.33B and has a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.