Mizuho Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $33.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.91 and a one-year low of $12.95. Currently, Coherus Biosciences has an average volume of 997.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHRS in relation to earlier this year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar.