Mizuho Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 27.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, representing a 70.2% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 492.7K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.