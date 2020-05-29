Mizuho Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 34.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $761K and GAAP net loss of $28.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.41 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.