Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.56, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.8% and a 25.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, which is an 823.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.83 million and GAAP net loss of $33.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $759K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XERS in relation to earlier this year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.