Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Nkarta (NKTX)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX – Research Report), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.14, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 45.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $76.50 and a one-year low of $22.46. Currently, Nkarta has an average volume of 245K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.