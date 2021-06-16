June 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Nkarta (NKTX)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTXResearch Report), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.14, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 45.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.33.

The company has a one-year high of $76.50 and a one-year low of $22.46. Currently, Nkarta has an average volume of 245K.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.

