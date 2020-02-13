February 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on FibroGen (FGEN)

By Ryan Adsit

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen (FGENResearch Report) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

FibroGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.00.

Based on FibroGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.95 million.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

