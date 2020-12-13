Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCR2 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.50, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on November 30, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.04 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average volume of 315.3K.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.