January 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

By Carrie Williams

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.20, close to its 52-week high of $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.75, representing a 54.2% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $41.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.62 million.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

