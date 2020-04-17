Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.25, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qualcomm’s market cap is currently $87.84B and has a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -22.68.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.