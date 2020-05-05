Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA – Research Report), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, implying a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.00 and a one-year low of $10.15. Currently, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 2.08M.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.