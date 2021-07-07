Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX – Research Report), with a price target of $3.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.93, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.78, a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.34. Currently, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELOX in relation to earlier this year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. Its product includes ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins which treats cystic fibrosis and cystinosis. The company was founded on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.