Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $59.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.4 million.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of 15 development programs includes product candidates from early discovery to late-stage development.