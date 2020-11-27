November 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

By Ryan Adsit

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 31.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

