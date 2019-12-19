Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50, representing a 333.3% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.10 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 179.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.