Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on NovoCure (NVCR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure (NVCR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NovoCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.