January 6, 2021

Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

By Ryan Adsit

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTLResearch Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, representing a 148.1% upside. In a report issued on December 28, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $242K and GAAP net loss of $37.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $297K and had a GAAP net loss of $27.25 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

