Mizuho Securities Downgrades Evolus (EOLS) to Hold

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan downgraded Evolus (EOLS – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Hold with an average price target of $4.75.

Based on Evolus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.5 million and GAAP net loss of $19.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.98 million.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.