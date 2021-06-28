Mizuho Securities Believes Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.60, close to its 52-week high of $309.14.

Dolev has an average return of 34.4% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #833 out of 7572 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $315.27 average price target, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $318.00 price target.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.03 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.62 billion and had a net profit of $84 million.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.