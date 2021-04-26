Mizuho Securities Believes Allstate (NYSE: ALL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Allstate (ALL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.05, close to its 52-week high of $125.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 31.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.69, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on April 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.27 and a one-year low of $84.97. Currently, Allstate has an average volume of 2.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALL in relation to earlier this year.

The Allstate Corporation is an insurance company which offers property & casualty (P&C), and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company is the third-largest P&C insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the United States. It also provides a range of life insurance and investment products.