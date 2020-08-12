MiX Telematics (MIXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MiX Telematics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on MiX Telematics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.71 million and GAAP net loss of $1.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.77 million and had a net profit of $4.7 million.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.