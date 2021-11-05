Mitek Systems (MITK) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Mitek Systems (MITK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Mitek Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Based on Mitek Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.78 million and net profit of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.41 million and had a net profit of $1.35 million.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.