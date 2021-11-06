Mitek Systems (MITK) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Mitek Systems (MITK – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Biotricity, and AudioEye.

Mitek Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50, representing a 51.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems’ market cap is currently $793.8M and has a P/E ratio of 77.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.13.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.