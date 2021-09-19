Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report) on September 16. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.50, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $249.42 and a one-year low of $131.47. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 452.9K.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.