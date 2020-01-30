January 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGENResearch Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $3.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019