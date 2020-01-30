Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $3.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis.