Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Gets a Hold Rating from William Blair

In a report released yesterday, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.6% and a 77.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Minerva Neurosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. Its product pipeline includes Roluperidone, Seltorexant, MIN-117, and MIN-301. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.