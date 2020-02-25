Mimecast (MIME) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME – Research Report), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.50, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Mimecast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $206K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $458K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MIME in relation to earlier this year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server.