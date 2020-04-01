Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Milestone Scientific (MLSS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 42.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ra Medical Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zosano Pharma.

Milestone Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on Milestone Scientific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.9 million and GAAP net loss of $2.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.77 million and had a net profit of $179.9K.

Milestone Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of pioneering proprietary, innovative technological systems and solutions. It also involves in the development, manufacture, market, and selling of computer controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.