Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Receives an Outperform from Cowen & Co.

Uncategorized

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral reiterated an Outperform rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.44.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 66.7% upside. In a report released today, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pliant Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences, and Intercept Pharma.

The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 4.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIST in relation to earlier this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.