Microsoft (MSFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on March 13, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.32, implying a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $190.70 and a one-year low of $115.52. Currently, Microsoft has an average volume of 38.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.