MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.80, close to its 52-week high of $34.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Eastgroup Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $35.88 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.14 and a one-year low of $28.19. Currently, MGM Growth Properties has an average volume of 1.69M.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings.