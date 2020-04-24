April 24, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Methanex (MEOH) Receives a Hold from Tudor Pickering

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Matthew Blair from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOHResearch Report), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.70, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Hold with an average price target of $17.28, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.33 price target.

Methanex’s market cap is currently $1.03B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

